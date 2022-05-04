Some disrespect our teachers

I listened to two of the forums for folks running for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education. I was surprised to learn that several spoke about not allowing Critical Race Theory to be taught in KPS. Since CRT is a college level class and has never been taught anywhere in elementary or high school, that seems like a scare tactic. Do we really need members of the school board who work on fear and not facts?

Hateful groups right here in Kearney are trying to push their agenda on all of us. It’s way out of line for groups like Protect Nebraska Children to be demeaning and humiliating our wonderful teachers.

Our teachers and librarians are trained professionals. They are dedicated to teaching and making sure each child reaches their full potential. We don’t need hateful people trying to make life miserable for all of us and demanding books be removed in the name of “protection.” All kinds of people and children make up this world. All have an equal right to learn.

Let’s elect informed people who know what they are talking about. Not candidates who work on fear and hate.

Connie Jelkin, Kearney