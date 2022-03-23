Some days we all grow a little bit

I didn’t always enjoy rocking my girls to sleep. On those hard days, when I worked long hours and then came home and made dinner and put one more load in the laundry and cleaned up another sticky mess, and worried about paying bills the last thing I wanted to do was read another book or sing another song or say another prayer.

I often cut bedtime short just so I could have a few moments of peace before waking up to do it all over again.

It’s hard to say that out loud, but what I’ve learned in my 13 years of parenting is that guilt isn’t worth it so I give myself grace and remind myself that I did the best I could in those early days.

My girls were fed, well cared for, and loved and sometimes, that’s enough.

Our son said hello to this world six years after his middle sister was born. In some ways, his first five years have been very different than his big sisters’ — or at least it’s been different for me.

Our finances are better.

I work from home, so my hours are flexible. And life in general just feels a little bit easier than before.

Maybe that’s because I have the gift of time. I’ve been there, done that and I know how fast it all goes.

Or maybe I’m just trying to make up for the time I lost with my girls.

Probably a little bit of both.

Whatever it is, I now love bedtime and often will find myself in my son’s room for up to an hour at night.

We read books.

We sing songs.

We say prayers.

And, yes, we still try to rock.

But he’s 5 now, and it’s getting harder for both of us to fit on his chair.

He keeps reminding me that soon we won’t rock anymore.

“I’m just too big, mom” he’ll say in a tone that makes him seem years older.

But last night, he was extra sleepy. Warmer days call for harder play outside and by the time my guy finally went to bed, he could barely keep his eyes open.

We read a book and said prayers and then I turned out the lights, turned on his favorite song and swayed back and forth in his chair.

When the song was over, I assumed he would want to go right to bed. But instead, he whispered,

“Mom, please, one more song?”

How could I say no? We rocked. One song turned to another and another. I couldn’t make myself stop.

His sweet head was resting on my shoulder, and I just knew in that moment, it was one of the last times.

Right there, in the dark of that room, I said goodbye to my baby and hello to this sweet new boy.

I said goodbye to me too. The woman I once knew who filled her days with babies, toddlers and diapers is gone now. In her place, a wiser (somehow even more exhausted) mom of a teen, a ‘tween and 5-year-old boy.

I’m ready for her. I’m ready for us all.

I turned off the music, picked up his sleepy body, and tucked him into bed.

I probably won’t know when it’s the last time. I suppose it’s better that way — otherwise mothers would never let go. But I do know it was a privilege to spend those late-night hours with him. And it was a privilege to spend those late nights with his sisters, too.

Yes, even the hard ones.