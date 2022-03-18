Some changes awaiting voters

Voters of Buffalo County, every 10 years the federal government conducts a federal census. This requires all government entities within Buffalo County to adjust precinct, subdivision and district lines based on population data presented by the Census Bureau. Each entity is required by federal law to have their districts be as close to equal in number regarding population. Because of this, you may vote on a different commissioner, natural resource district, public power district, educational service unit, or community college. One of the biggest changes we had in Buffalo County on the state level, was in the legislative district. Buffalo County now has two districts: 37 and 41.

Please be aware that some of our precinct lines changed because of the new legislative district boundaries, so you may vote at a different location than previously.

The primary election date is May 10.

The general election date is Nov 8, 2022

I would also like to inform you of information you can find about the 2022 election cycle on our webpage at buffalocounty.ne.gov/ELECTION-COMMISSION:

1. How to request an early voting ballot;

2. Polling place and precinct maps;

3. Federal, state and local candidates (under Election Information tab);

4. Registration deadlines (under Election Information tab);

5. Link to check your polling place and party affiliation (available after March 1)

6. Link to register online using a valid Nebrasla driver’s license or Nebraska state ID; and,

7. Application to become a poll worker.

To meet statutory requirements, we need at least 60 Democrats and Republicans to work at the polls this year. We also welcome anyone registered as nonpartisan, Libertarian or Legal Marijuana NOW parties. So, if you know of anyone who would be interested in working at the polls please send them our way.

Lisa Poff, Kearney