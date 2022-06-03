Social Security problem solved

This reform of Social Security is possible, and if it’s because politicians do not want it to be done. In 2018 there was $5 trillion traded daily in our country. This figure has increased to nearly $6 trillion now.

The Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Commission has recorded daily trade in the United States to be $5.1 trillion. This figure is a derivative, cited from the Bank of International Settlements. This next expression is not mine, but I have heard it used on television and thought it described me to the point.

They say that an idea is a thought that the mind possesses, when actually an idea is a thought that possesses the mind, which describes my instance accurately. I am as positive as can be regarding my theory and its accuracy. Get your calculator out and follow my explanation to the end.

n $5,100,000,000,000. That is 5 trillion 100 billion

$5,100,000,000,000 times .0025 — what I call a privilege tariff to do business in the United States.

$5,100,000,000,000 times .0025 equals $12,750,000,000 generated daily

$12,750,000,000 times 30 days in a month equals $382,500,000,000.

$382,500,000,000 divided by 70,000,000 Social Security recipients equals $5,464.28.

$100 times .0025 is .25 cents, $1,000 times .0025 equals $2.50.

Now to cast a light on what my presumption would possibly do for every single person in the country should be self-explanatory. I believe there are closer to 60,000,000 drawing retirement benefits than 70,000,000. Big savings there. Most Social Security checks are $1,200, most or less than that, and it would be a huge increase in money per month — double or more.

To continue so inflation wouldn’t get a hold of the benefits people would be getting, reduce the monthly benefit from $5,364.28 to $2,500, which would save another $2,864.28 times 60,000,000 people, which equals $171,856,800,000 per month. A 100% increase of benefits will help all receiving Social Security. Using .0025, all who pay Social Security taxes could get relief. This in motion would give everyone a raise. If the people in government say it needs more money just double the .0025 to .005. Wall ’la problem fixed.

Here is the part I haven’t a clue about, but I am sure it could be done without putting undue mental stress on our government. Implement the so-called .0025 privilege tax on every dollar traded, every day, in the country. The huge companies that would be hit the hardest will gain the money back in new trade from money that the seniors or those on welfare will acquire. The most difficult part of this scenario would be the software design. Or, if you would rather, those who write the software will have the most arduous task and simultaneously put it in action.

Next, Democrats and weak-kneed Republicans should be kept out of the implementation of this. It will be on life support before it gets a chance to work. If one would say this can’t be done, this is simply another method regarding job security.

Grandiose mental energy was employed developing this idea.

John Henry Dam, Kearney