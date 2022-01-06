 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Social Security insolvency: Problem solved
Social Security insolvency: Problem solved

After years of abuse by Congress, Americans now face a looming problem. Our nation’s Social Security system is insolvent. That means it will run out of money in just a few years. Social Security is one of our nation’s most popular and important programs, so we must find a way to permanently fund it.

Here’s an idea.

How about charging a tax on goods that we import into the United States? U.S. consumers purchase trillions of dollars worth of imported goods every day. Even if we were to charge just a fraction of what we import, I think we would have plenty of money to go around. Our senior citizens would be better off, and so would other U.S. citizens who depend upon it.

How does $5,500 per month sound for a Social Security check? We could do it. Don’t older Americans deserve a raise?

John Henry Dam, Kearney

