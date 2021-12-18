So many selflessly there when it’s needed

A rose to ... the hundreds of professionals in the Kearney area who will be giving up their holiday time to serve their community. They are the “front liners,” as we now label people who risk their own well-being to ensure critical services are available to the people who need them. As Christmas and the New Year approach, we are reminded about the selflessness of these very special people.

They give up holidays for the welfare of others.

They include health professionals across the entire spectrum of care who work long hours under stress trying to save lives. The COVID pandemic has made their work especially dangerous, but they soldier on regardless of the risks.

The same can be said of the law enforcement professionals and first responders. They stand ready 24/7 to answer the call whenever it comes: an addict’s overdose, a family dispute, car crash or other emergencies. It’s difficult dealing with others’ problems and emergencies, but law officers and first responders always are ready, especially when doing so puts them in danger.