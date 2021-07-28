Slower delivery, but costly postal rates

What kind of business decides to slow down its service but then implement aggressive price increases? That’s not a business, it’s our U.S. Postal Service. The Postal Regulatory Commission, in a pair of decisions last week, expressed skepticism about the wisdom of USPS adding an additional day to delivery time standards for First-Class mail and periodicals, but it stopped short of telling USPS not to make the change.

This situation — slower delivery and higher rates — has grave implications for residents of farm and ranch country. For decades rural folks have counted on the Postal Service to keep rural America connected with important deliveries such as prescription medicine, online purchases and periodicals, including magazines and newspapers. The list includes nothing but necessities, but rural residents could be heading toward a time when they no longer can count on USPS to deliver necessities in a timely manner and at a cost that’s affordable.

Here’s the nuts and bolts of the Postal Regulatory Commission’s decision: