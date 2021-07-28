Slower delivery, but costly postal rates

What kind of business decides to slow down its service but then implement aggressive price increases? That’s not a business, it’s our U.S. Postal Service. The Postal Regulatory Commission, in a pair of decisions last week, expressed skepticism about the wisdom of USPS adding an additional day to delivery time standards for First-Class mail and periodicals, but it stopped short of telling USPS not to make the change.
This situation — slower delivery and higher rates — has grave implications for residents of farm and ranch country. For decades rural folks have counted on the Postal Service to keep rural America connected with important deliveries such as prescription medicine, online purchases and periodicals, including magazines and newspapers. The list includes nothing but necessities, but rural residents could be heading toward a time when they no longer can count on USPS to deliver necessities in a timely manner and at a cost that’s affordable.
Here’s the nuts and bolts of the Postal Regulatory Commission’s decision:
n On a planned increase in postage rates for periodicals, like magazines and newspapers, the decision means rate increases will average nearly 9%. Add that amount to the 1.5% increase earlier this year, and it’s easy to see why the newspaper and other print-centered industries are taking their case to court. They are hoping USPS will hold off on its hikes until a federal appeals court has decided if the large rate increases are legal.
n The Regulatory Commission has ruled in the past that USPS needs more money, citing trends that have accelerated transportation costs for mail handling and delivery. Unfortunately, transportation costs have increased faster than the 5% inflation rate.
n To avoid rate hikes, the newspaper industry has looked for ways it can perform some of the sorting of its periodicals. That strategy has worked in the past, but not so much now. The National Newspaper Association wants to know why USPS has denied its repeated requests.
USPS anticipates some cost savings if it implements slower delivery, but the Postal Commission isn’t convinced those assumptions will prove out. The commission has ordered USPS to re-examine its assumptions and look into the root causes of mail slowdowns in recent months.
We realize that USPS is not a business, but the basic truths of business still apply. Slower more costly service might generate larger profits temporarily. However, customers won’t be satisfied forever by less service and more cost.
Rural customers who depend upon USPS to deliver necessities have a lot to be worried about. Their only recourse may be to contact congressional representatives and demand that they complain to USPS.