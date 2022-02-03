 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slim pickings
Slim pickings

Well, here we go again, another election season. This time we Nebraskans will choose the new governor. I don’t know anything about any of the candidates so I have been watching the commercials on TV with interest.

First came Charles Herbster, who was so proud of being endorsed by Trump. So that eliminated him right away. Too much drama. I don’t want to go down that rabbit hole again.

So along came Jim Pillen. His first commercial was quite good. It had information about his childhood. Grew up on a farm. Talked about the strong ethics of his dad. Imagine my shock when the next commercial showed him in an orange hunting vest cocking a shotgun.

I had to “back up” the TV and listen to it better.

Disrespecting President Biden and Dr. Fauci? Really? Well, apparently Pillen is last year’s Easter egg, and he did not learn anything from his dad.

Whatever happened to Nebraska Nice?

Kathy Kwiatkowski, Kearney

