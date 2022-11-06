Skala column: Sweet memories of riding the rails

When I first moved to Kearney, I lived a few blocks from the United Pacific Railroad tracks on Fifth Avenue. I loved falling asleep to the sound of train whistles and the rumble of approaching locomotives.

I was born into a family of rail fans. My father had a model railroad. Decades ago, we rode the train to visit distant relatives. I’ve ridden scenic trains and passenger trains. I also spent five rewarding years as the editor of the Chessie News, the employee magazine of the old Chessie System Railroads (now CSX Transportation).

So I read with silent envy the Facebook post from Suzanne Haney, a friend from Chicago who rode Amtrak’s Empire Builder from Spokane, Wash., to Fargo, N.D., in June. She made that 24-hour trip for less than $150.

Haney had loved trains since childhood. “From the time I was 5 years old, we took the train every year from Chicago to a dude ranch out west. We traveled coach on pre-Amtrak trains to save money,” she wrote. She was eager to ride the train again, and in June, she did.

The Empire Builder left Portland, Oregon, at 1:25 a.m. Boarding in the middle of the night was “a little daunting,” she said, but she found a seat and put her carry-on bag on the overhead rack. She had checked her large suitcase at no charge.

To keep warm, she wore a tracksuit and snuggled under a small fleece blanket.

She wedged her feet between the leg rest and the seat in front of her and fell asleep.

At 5:30 a.m., she woke up and saw a flicker of light from a ranch house on a river on the outskirts of Glacier National Park. She headed back to the all-glass observation car to savor the views as The Empire Builder wound through Glacier for almost two hours.

Around 10:30 a.m., she returned to her seat and slept for several hours. “The train was doing all the work. I could nap or not as I pleased,” she said.

Early in the afternoon, she had a burger in the club car. Soon, the train arrived in Havre, Mont., where passengers were allowed to step off briefly.

The people Haney befriended were as riveting as the scenery. She met an insurance supervisor and his wife from Portland as well as a native Montana man wearing a cowboy hat who was going home for Father’s Day.

Haney met a young girl from western Illinois who needed a cheap vacation, so she booked a $300 round trip fare to Seattle, spent a day and a half there and rode the train home. The train was her hotel.

Haney met a man who bought a 30-day pass with his son and made a complete circle around the U.S. They went from Fargo to Chicago, Chicago to Atlanta, west to New Orleans and Los Angeles, up the west coast to Seattle and back east to Fargo.

“A man from Minnesota had driven to Havre last winter in 40-below weather, stopping every three hours to add antifreeze,” Haney wrote. Now, for a Father’s Day reunion, he was making that same trip on the train. He hadn’t had much sleep, but he cut a day off the trip and was way less stressed.”

She chatted with a 75-year-old woman who had gone hiking in Glacier National Park.

Far too soon, the train arrived in Fargo. It was 2:40 a.m. Haney got off and found her luggage was waiting on a cart. A hotel van was waiting for her, too. The van driver had tracked the train.

Haney missed eating in the dining car (“coach passengers are no longer allowed there”) and the spacious ladies lounges in the old days, where “you could change into your nightgown and visit,” she said.

But those were tiny hiccups in an otherwise splendid journey. “By the end of my trip, I hated to leave my cocoon,” she said.

I knew what she meant. I wish Amtrak trains ran more often and experienced fewer delays, but after reading Haney’s post, I wanted to hurry to Holdrege and hop aboard Amtrak and go wherever it took me. Someday, again, I will.