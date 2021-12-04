Sights, sounds, smells of holiday

As I dressed for church Sunday morning, I noticed that my hair smelled like a wood-burning stove and my jacket had a faint aroma of smoked turkey. If anyone at church noticed my rustic “perfume,” no one mentioned it.
I wouldn’t want to always smell like smoke, but Sunday’s aromas were reminders of events that were special, wonderfully normal and also rare in the past two years.
For the first time in several years, I celebrated Thanksgiving Day at a family gathering. The menu had all the traditional fixings, including both roasted and smoked turnkey.
I was invited to C.J. Sabah’s house in Kearney. Her brother Jim is married to my twin sister Lisa. Also around the table were two of my nephews, a niece-in-law and grand-niece; C.J.’s son Bill, his wife and two children; and longtime friend and Hub colleague Mary Jane Skala.
Mary Jane had to scamper off before dessert — single servings of several kinds of pie were sent home with her — to cover a community Thanksgiving dinner. During my nearly 35 years as a full-time Hub reporter, I often volunteered to take photos at events on Thanksgiving and Christmas days to ensure that other staff members with children and/or travel plans could take time off.
As I enjoyed the food and conversation at this year’s Thanksgiving table, I also was aware of the empty seats — figuratively speaking — for my late parents and two brothers.
Mom, especially, was on my mind because she died five years ago on Dec. 6, 2016, at age 97 ½. She loved Thanksgiving and hated seeing it overlooked as the start of Christmas season creeped closer and closer to Halloween for many businesses and consumers.
I felt mom’s presence on this past Thanksgiving day when using another of my senses, taste. Like mom, Lisa had used a noticeable amount of nutmeg in her pumpkin pie.
My other encounter with normal, tradition, memory and joy came last Saturday night when Mary Jane and I went to Minden for the first of three performances of the annual “Light of the World” Christmas pageant around the Kearney County Courthouse square. It will be presented again at 7 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12.
Our sports teams’ unsuccessful weekend had given us the blues. The Husker football and volleyball teams both lost last Friday. On Saturday afternoon, the UNK football team’s playoff run ended and Mary Jane’s Ohio State Buckeyes fell to Michigan.
Seeing the Christmas story performed — it’s the pageant’s 75th anniversary — hearing the music, and experiencing the wonderful moment when the courthouse’s red and green lights were turned on lifted our spirits.
New this year were fire pits in front of businesses across the streets around the courthouse. After the pageant, people roasted marshmallows to make s’mores. I sat near one of the fire pits while taking photos during the pageant, which is why the scent of wood smoke lingered in my hair Sunday morning.
It’s always possible to notice new things at familiar events. I was surprised to see stars in the night sky, even when spotlights illuminated stages where angels, shepherds, soldiers, wise men and other characters were being portrayed by area actors.
The sights, sounds, tastes and smells of Thanksgiving and Christmas have been wonderful so far, and also so blessedly normal.