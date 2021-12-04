Sights, sounds, smells of holiday

Mom, especially, was on my mind because she died five years ago on Dec. 6, 2016, at age 97 ½. She loved Thanksgiving and hated seeing it overlooked as the start of Christmas season creeped closer and closer to Halloween for many businesses and consumers.

I felt mom’s presence on this past Thanksgiving day when using another of my senses, taste. Like mom, Lisa had used a noticeable amount of nutmeg in her pumpkin pie.

My other encounter with normal, tradition, memory and joy came last Saturday night when Mary Jane and I went to Minden for the first of three performances of the annual “Light of the World” Christmas pageant around the Kearney County Courthouse square. It will be presented again at 7 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12.

Our sports teams’ unsuccessful weekend had given us the blues. The Husker football and volleyball teams both lost last Friday. On Saturday afternoon, the UNK football team’s playoff run ended and Mary Jane’s Ohio State Buckeyes fell to Michigan.

Seeing the Christmas story performed — it’s the pageant’s 75th anniversary — hearing the music, and experiencing the wonderful moment when the courthouse’s red and green lights were turned on lifted our spirits.