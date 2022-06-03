Shriners like Kearney’s support

Kearney area residents, you are invited this weekend to a unique opportunity on Friday and Saturday. The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is one of the highest-rated Shrine Bowls in the United States.

This weekend is for the children being served in the Shriners’ health care system in the United States, Canada and Mexico who need care with orthopedic conditions, cleft lip and palate, burns and spinal cord injuries. Although there are a number of other activities happening in Kearney this weekend, I want to ask you to attend the following activities in our wonderful town to support these children.

First, be at Harmon Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the Pride of Nebraska Masonic All-Star Band concert and ice cream social.

Second, be in Downtown Kearney on the Bricks at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Shrine Bowl Game parade. You will be able to enjoy all of the Shriners’ antics from the Shrine temples of the state of Nebraska, the grand lodge of Masons dignitaries, along with the fabulous Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band.

Third, be at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium to attend the 64th anniversary of “More Than a Game Shrine Bowl football game at 6 p.m. on UNK’s Foster Field. The star players of the high school football season will be playing their final game at the high school level.

One player from Kearney Catholic and one player from Kearney High School will be on the south squad. Be there to support them.

Kearney is the natural place for the Shrine Bowl game and activities. The community of Kearney has shown its support with contributions and attendance at all of the activities I have listed above. Because of that support, the Shrine Bowl will be held in Kearney the next two years. Please continue to support this wonderful event.

We will see you at Harmon Park for the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Band concert, on the Bricks for the parade and at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium for the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska football game on Saturday.

Larry Jess, Kearney