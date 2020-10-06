Sharing our opinion

To the thief: It took us four weeks to get our Biden-Harris sign from the Nebraska Democratic Committee because they are so in demand. The committee has had to reorder four times. It was stolen, presumably under cover of night, fewer than 36 hours after we put it in the middle of the front yard — our private property.

We love living in a country where we have the freedom of speech to share our opinion of who we will vote for in upcoming elections. Is this not the same country that you and your candidate live in? Is this the way you show your Freedom of Speech?

Shame on you. Please do your constitutional right and duty and vote without cowardly trying to limit our freedoms. This has really troubled us. The matter is way bigger than a stolen sign.

We would appreciate it if you would return the frame. We will use it for garage sales and they are rather expensive to purchase. No questions asked.

And we want you to know that we are praying for you and your ability to overcome whatever is going on in your life.

We also pray for the president and all who are afflicted with or affected by COVID-19.

Patty and Lee McQueen, Kearney