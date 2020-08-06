With nearly 70 years of combined experience in research, we would like to comment on the recent Hub reports on COVID-19 featuring the work of Two Rivers Public Health District. COVID-19 is forcing individuals to make decisions today with far-reaching effects on our families, our communities and our economic future.
While no outcome is guaranteed, we believe that the best path forward is shaped by decisions made using the best available data. As we learn more about the disease, some of today’s policies and decisions likely will be altered as new information emerges.
In our professional judgment, the two most important metrics today are the number of positive cases by county in the last 14 days per 1,000 people and the number of local available ICU beds. The raw numbers per county are misleading unless they are normalized to a common unit.
Twenty cases in Douglas County (Omaha) are not the same as 20 cases in Arthur County (Arthur, pop. 124). The total number of cases by county is not particularly useful information now. Cases from April or May do not have any influence on decisions today.
While the overall capacity of the hospital system is important, there is still a geographical component to usage patterns — an available ICU bed in southeast Nebraska’s Richardson County does not help a COVID-19 patient in northwest Nebraska’s Sioux County.
Some information is just noise.
For example, the “positivity rate” — the ratio of positive results to total tests — has zero value because tests are not randomly administered. The positivity rate is merely a reflection of the testing protocol in place at the time of the test. When tests were scarce, the only people being tested were those with an elevated probability of being infected, hence one would expect a high positivity rate. The high positivity rate in Dawson County in May wasn’t shocking, it happened because those being tested were from a group that was accurately identified as exposed to the virus.
Missing or misleading information is harmful. National policy this spring was driven by a heavy reliance on the model developed by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. At that early time, given all the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus, that model was not predictive, it was speculative. Not surprisingly it has turned out to be spectacularly wrong. On the Two Rivers dashboards, if the largest category is “Did Not Disclose” or if one third to one half of the data points are missing, that information is not reliable for informed decision making.
Public resources are scarce and should be used in the most efficient way. We suggest that Two Rivers should create a focus group to provide guidance on the information most useful to the citizens of the seven counties it serves and alter its dashboards accordingly. We readily volunteer our services to aid in that process.
Allan Jenkins
and Ron Konecny,
Kearney