Shame on gutless, bootlicking GOP leaders

It’s time to order a boatload of brown shirts.

We need one each for Nebraska Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry and the 124 gutless Republican House members, long with our governor and other gutless Republicans and attorneys general.

They all would rather bootlick a lying wannabe dictator than support the U.S. Constitution they swore to uphold. We also need a bunch of other brown shirts for all of the Republicans who can’t accept reality.

In case you don’t know what a brown shirt or bootlicker is, Google them. It will describe them very well. U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is the only one with the guts to stand up for what he was elected to do. Thank you, Ben, from a lifelong Republican.

Henry Schlattmann, Kearney

