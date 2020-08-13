Crises such as the coronavirus pandemic have brought out a lot of good in people. In Kearney, for example, thousands of people in need received free food, and last week volunteers prepared 1,300 backpacks for the annual Dawn Rotary program to get needy kids prepared for school.
It’s encouraging and inspirational witnessing the good that comes out of people in times such as these.
And then there’s the bad. In particular, we’re talking about the scammers who attempt to victimize people, often by turning their own giving, helpful spirits against them. This week the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and the state Department of Banking sounded an alert for folks in the Cornhusker State to be wary of crooks.
In the past 30 days, the Federal Trade Commission and FBI warned that online shopping scams are increasing.
According to the FBI, people affected by the scam were led to “imposter” websites that looked like legitimate businesses from social media or a search engine’s “shopping” page. The equipment purchased at a discount on these sites included gym equipment, small appliances, tools and furniture, none of which was delivered.
Don’t allow yourself to become a victim. Here are tips from the Attorney General’s office to protect yourself:
Do your homework on the seller to ensure they are legitimate.
Type the name of the online seller into a search engine with words such as “scam” or “complaint.”
If, while browsing, you get a pop-up message that asks for your financial information, don’t reply or follow the link.
Watch out for unfamiliar sites selling products in short supply or name brand goods at steep discounts.
Know what the product should cost. If a price appears too good to be true, it probably is.
Pay by credit card and contact your card company to dispute the charges if a seller doesn’t deliver your goods or they are not as promised.
Make sure your personal and payment information is being encrypted — look for both a web address that begins with “https:” and the appearance of a closed padlock icon.
Do not send cash or money transfers under any circumstances.
Confirm the online seller’s physical address and phone number in case you have questions or problems.
Keep a record of your purchases and compare them to your bank statements. If there is a discrepancy, report it immediately to the seller and request a correction.
If you’re worried a scammer tried to take you, file a consumer complaint at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or send an email to ago.consumer@nebraska.gov.