Save Social Security!

We Seniors cannot consider voting for the current president because he deceives us about his position on Social Security. His statement in our latest AARP Bulletin: “We’ll never cut Social Security, you can rely on that.” Yet he uses an executive oder to cease (temporarily?) payroll deductions, of which Social Security investments are a part.

Unless deductions are renewed, the Social Security Trust Fund would be drained in fewer than five years. Millions of Americans will be adversely affected. This is classic doublespeak.

Voting is well underway. If Trump is so hell-bent to cut Social Security, he might as well resign now and avoid the embarrassment of defeat.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

