Salad recipe calls for kindness of a stranger

I make strawberry pretzel salad every year for Easter. In the middle of the country, a “salad” does not consist of lettuce and veggies. Instead, a salad consists of something in a 9- x 13-inch pan that includes Cool Whip. Anyway, back to my point.

This salad requires two boxes of strawberry Jell-O.

I’m aware the rest of Nebraska and maybe everyone who lives in the middle of the country also makes this salad. I also know if I wait too long, the crucial ingredients will not be available at the store.

Frozen strawberries and strawberry Jell-O.

You may be thinking, “Really, Leslie? Strawberry Jell-O? Every store has that on hand, right?”

Wrong.

I headed out to the store this morning. I found sliced, frozen strawberries at my first major grocery store stop, but to my shock, the Jell-O was gone. There wasn’t even generic strawberry Jell-O. Just sugar-free. Trust me. You don’t want to use sugar-free Jell-O for this recipe.

I ventured to another major grocery store and, you guessed it, the strawberry Jell-O was gone.

At this point, I was angry. I called my husband.

“Please go to the pantry. Do I have any strawberry Jell-O boxes on hand?”

(Yes, Mom, I know I should check the pantry before I go to the store, by here we are.)

“Les, geez, how much Jell-O do you need? You have orange, and grape, and vanilla pudding, and oh, wait! You have strawberry,” he said. “Three of them!”

“Look carefully,” I told him. “Is it sugar-free?”

“It’s sugar-free.”

You know where this is going.

I ventured to the third major grocery store. The one I never want to visit. But desperate times call for desperate measures.

I weaved my way through crowds of people buying last-minute bunnies and candy and finally made it to the baking aisle.

And discovered — no strawberry Jell-O.

Desperate and determined, I found a kind-looking, random dude also searching for food. Did he work at this store? Of course not. But he was tall. Much taller than me. And that meant he could search the top shelves for Jell-O.

“Hi. Excuse me, I’m sorry to bother you, but I really need to find Jell-O. Can you reach into the boxes on the top shelf and see if any of them are strawberry?”

“Sure, he said.”

He reached up and found the usual suspects: orange, pistachio, sugar-free cherry.

But no strawberry.

“I guess everyone wants to make this dish,” I told him.

He must have seen the desperation in my eyes and kept searching. The woman beside him helped.

“What about that box, I think it might be ...”

“Strawberry! “Oh my gosh, you found one! Is there more than one? I need at least two.”

He reached up and found three lonely boxes. That tall stranger saved Easter.

I bought all three, of course, as I’ll need another box for Christmas when I make it again.