Rural areas in need of physicians

In 2012 when the Nebraska Legislature appropriated funds to build the Health Science Education Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, lawmakers did so in the belief that medical professionals trained in a rural setting such as Kearney would spend their careers in rural areas.

At the time, Nebraska’s rural communities were crying out for assistance. They needed physicians, and they also needed technicians and nurses to staff clinics and hospitals — the places that helped anchor rural communities by providing essential health care services.

Residents of Kearney and supporters of UNK can be proud of what’s happening in Kearney as young people from rural backgrounds come here to gain medical training and then put it to work where it’s most needed.

Brandon Drozd is the program coordinator for UNK’s Central Nebraska Area Health Education Center. The center is exposing young rural Nebraskans to the possibilities of medical careers, beginning at UNK. Of course, the Health Science Education Center plays a pivotal role on efforts to encourage youths to consider medical careers.

It’s vital that efforts at UNK succeed in funneling more young people into careers in medicine and health care, and it’s especially important that as many as possible answer the call to work in rural settings.