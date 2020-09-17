Rural areas in need of physicians

In 2012 when the Nebraska Legislature appropriated funds to build the Health Science Education Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, lawmakers did so in the belief that medical professionals trained in a rural setting such as Kearney would spend their careers in rural areas.
At the time, Nebraska’s rural communities were crying out for assistance. They needed physicians, and they also needed technicians and nurses to staff clinics and hospitals — the places that helped anchor rural communities by providing essential health care services.
Residents of Kearney and supporters of UNK can be proud of what’s happening in Kearney as young people from rural backgrounds come here to gain medical training and then put it to work where it’s most needed.
Brandon Drozd is the program coordinator for UNK’s Central Nebraska Area Health Education Center. The center is exposing young rural Nebraskans to the possibilities of medical careers, beginning at UNK. Of course, the Health Science Education Center plays a pivotal role on efforts to encourage youths to consider medical careers.
It’s vital that efforts at UNK succeed in funneling more young people into careers in medicine and health care, and it’s especially important that as many as possible answer the call to work in rural settings.
Here’s a startling fact: Thirteen of Nebraska’s 93 counties lack a primary care physician. Compounding the challenge, many current practitioners are nearing retirement age. That means Nebraska must quickly prepare future generations to meet the state’s needs.
The federally funded Central Nebraska Area Health Education Center at UNK is exposing high schoolers to the many opportunities awaiting them in health care and recruiting them to serve in rural and underserved areas.
“Early exposure is really important for high schoolers to recognize there are a variety of opportunities out there within healthcare,” Drozd said about his center’s recruitment efforts. “A lot of students look online, or they see ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scrubs,’ and that’s what they project health care is,” Drozd said. “It’s important to educate them on what those careers are actually like in a rural setting and have them see how they might be able to fit into that.”
Drozd’s Health Careers Club arranges visits to local hospitals and clinics so youths can shadow professionals, meet medical students and faculty and learn what it’s like to study for a medical career.
The opportunities are numerous as the health care industry continues to grow with the population. To the young people with the determination and motivation to answer the call, there may be no better place to begin than at UNK.
