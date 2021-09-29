 Skip to main content
Rules apply to all
Rules apply to all

If the members of the Kearney City Council are in a position of representing the wants and needs of the community, should they not at the very least be expected to abide by the ordinances they have put in place?

There is a particular council member who habitually walks his dog, which I applaud as a pet owner myself. However, the dog is consistently off leash and roaming ahead of the owner.

This is not only disrespectful to others using the trail system with their own (leashed) pets, but it is blatantly disregarding the city code: Article 8-1307 and Article 8-1401.

If you expect the citizens of the community to abide by the rules, you should do the same and lead by example.

Aaryn Prochaska, Kearney

