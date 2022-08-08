Rollercoaster of feelings when daughter turns 14

When your baby girl turns 14, social media will send you photos from five, 10, 14 years ago, and your heart will ache and smile and feel an overwhelming amount of emotion, which is accurate because that is what your sweet girl feels, too.

You’ll look back at those pictures from when she was a baby. A little girl. Back when the nights were hard, and the days were sticky, and it all seemed like it would last forever.

But it doesn’t. Time keeps on moving. And you’ll think about her first wobbly steps, the first day of school and the first friends, and you’ll remember how scary it all felt once, but how now, 14 years later, you realize you survived it all just in time for a new set of worries to kick in.

Then you’ll look at your sweet girl, who looks more and more like a grown woman, and you’ll see a glimpse of the baby she used to be.

You’ll watch her in awe and wonder how she does everything with such poise and grace, confidence and beauty.

And you’ll remember the days when she needed you for help with simple tasks like brushing her teeth and combing her hair, and now she’s so independent, so mature, so grown up.

“She’ll always need you — just in different ways,” you whisper to yourself to ease the hurt just a little.

But maybe, she needs you now more than ever before because 14 is lovely, yes — and difficult.

Those firsts come around again, but this time they are more complicated.

You’ll hug her even when she doesn’t want that hug.

You’ll take a lot of deep breaths and try to remember what it was like when you were her age because you’re sure you were just 14, too.

You’ll be so proud of the woman she is becoming and so proud of the baby girl she once was.

And at night, when the house is finally silent (which is in the wee hours of the morning because teens stay up way past your bedtime), you beg God to slow time because your heart knows she’s about to fly.

And you just aren’t sure how you’ll ever be able to let her go.