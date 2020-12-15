Road rage hazard of the holidays

Highway safety experts tell us that on any given night, about 20% of drivers are legally impaired. Think about it: One in every five vehicles you encounter is being driven by someone whose judgment, reaction and physical response is below normal. These drunken or drugged drivers should not be on the road. They’re the best argument yet for driverless cars.

But wait. Alcohol and drug impairment aren’t the only worries. There are distracted drivers, inexperienced drivers and those who continually ignore the law.

The latest worry, according to AAA: The road is becoming crowded with angry drivers. Some are so angry that they allow their rage to take over. They’ve lost their cool and then drive aggressively, endangering others on the road.

Look in the mirror, you could be one of these dangerous drivers.

According to an AAA survey, nearly 8 in 10 American drivers admitted to aggressive behaviors within the past 30 days. The most common actions were:

48% — Speeding (driving 15 mph over the limit on a crowded highway)

34% — Tailgating (following a vehicle closely to prevent another vehicle from merging)

32% — Making rude gestures or honking at other drivers