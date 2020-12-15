Road rage hazard of the holidays

Highway safety experts tell us that on any given night, about 20% of drivers are legally impaired. Think about it: One in every five vehicles you encounter is being driven by someone whose judgment, reaction and physical response is below normal. These drunken or drugged drivers should not be on the road. They’re the best argument yet for driverless cars.
But wait. Alcohol and drug impairment aren’t the only worries. There are distracted drivers, inexperienced drivers and those who continually ignore the law.
The latest worry, according to AAA: The road is becoming crowded with angry drivers. Some are so angry that they allow their rage to take over. They’ve lost their cool and then drive aggressively, endangering others on the road.
Look in the mirror, you could be one of these dangerous drivers.
According to an AAA survey, nearly 8 in 10 American drivers admitted to aggressive behaviors within the past 30 days. The most common actions were:
48% — Speeding (driving 15 mph over the limit on a crowded highway)
34% — Tailgating (following a vehicle closely to prevent another vehicle from merging)
32% — Making rude gestures or honking at other drivers
31% — Running a red light
26% — Aggressive driving: switching lanes quickly or trailing very close behind another car.
“Speeding, red-light running and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers and others sharing the road,” said Meredith Terpstra, an AAA spokesperson.
“Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely,” Terpstra said.
She advises drivers to keep their cool and set an example of lawful and courteous driving for others to follow: Obey speed limits, maintain an adequate trailing distance, use turn signals, yield to merging vehicles, switch to low beam for approaching vehicles and be considerate in parking lots.
What should you do if you’re cornered in a road rage encounter? Avoid eye contact, be courteous, respond calmly to their anger, lock your car and be prepared to dial 911.
Like it or not, odds are that you’ll experience road rage. Blame the pandemic or blame the holidays. Tension is high, patience is low. Conditions are ripe for aggression, but don’t allow situations to escalate by exhibiting bad driving habits or losing your temper.
Cars are dangerous, even under normal circumstances. Don’t ever allow your vehicle to become a weapon. The consequences could haunt you for a lifetime.
