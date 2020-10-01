Rights not assured

In my previous letters to the editor I’ve mentioned the concept of certain truisms that Americans were taught in their public school days that we all assume to be timeless and unassailable. However, history is much more fluid than we might like to assume, and the concept of the form and function of world governments can have varying popularity and acceptance in different time periods.

Along with forms of government, the different rights citizens have and who is a citizen has varied throughout human civilization. One only has to look at the history of France starting with the revolution to see as many examples of different governments, constitutions and systems of rights and citizenship that a person could want to examine.

From the first French Republic to the consulate and first empire under Napoleon, the restored monarchy, the July Monarchy, the second republic, the second empire, the third republic, the Paris Commune and so on — all of these governments had different ideas about who could be a citizen, what rights the people had, who could participate in politics and how these measures were enforced.