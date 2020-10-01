Rights not assured

In my previous letters to the editor I’ve mentioned the concept of certain truisms that Americans were taught in their public school days that we all assume to be timeless and unassailable. However, history is much more fluid than we might like to assume, and the concept of the form and function of world governments can have varying popularity and acceptance in different time periods.
Along with forms of government, the different rights citizens have and who is a citizen has varied throughout human civilization. One only has to look at the history of France starting with the revolution to see as many examples of different governments, constitutions and systems of rights and citizenship that a person could want to examine.
From the first French Republic to the consulate and first empire under Napoleon, the restored monarchy, the July Monarchy, the second republic, the second empire, the third republic, the Paris Commune and so on — all of these governments had different ideas about who could be a citizen, what rights the people had, who could participate in politics and how these measures were enforced.
In other words, as nice as it sounds your rights are not inalienable. Constitutions and rights are created by and are enforced by the governments that wrote them into law. What rights a person has, and who gets to have them depends on who is in power and the system they are empowered by. Your rights only exist if they are protected with constant vigilance.
Now our rights, and the well-being of the American republic, require protection from President Donald Trump and his administration. They have repeatedly demonstrated that they are actively undermining the integrity of the current election, and that Trump will refuse to leave office if he somehow loses the election that has been rigged in his favor.
If Trump refuses to leave office, then he has violated Americans’ right to choose who they wish to represent them as chief executive. Not only that, but it could topple the entire American system that is on extremely unstable footing, thanks to all the trials the system has been put through this year.
Americans need to unite and say that they will not stand for the president’s treason; otherwise, our rights are as good as dead.
Jordan Neben, Kearney
