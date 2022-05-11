Rights must be rooted in traditions

Be it resolved: Americans who support government of the people, by the people and for the people, whether “pro-choice” or “pro-life,” should support the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The undersigned is not a lawyer (my wife can’t repel me with garlic or a silver crucifix). Let’s review the legal glossary in layman’s terms. As an American citizen and Kansas City Chiefs fan I have a 1st Amendment right to utter our war cry (but not in a crowded theater). I have a 14th Amendment right to impartial referees: so-called “procedural due process.” I don’t have a “substantive due process right” under the 14th Amendment to a Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos. I see a Broncos victory over the Chiefs as a violation of “cosmic justice.” However, my right to Chiefs-style justice is not guaranteed by the Constitution. Any claim to a Chiefs victory is decided by the teams in Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL won’t function unless the Broncos get their fair shot at Broncos-style cosmic justice.

In the leaked draft Justice Alito held “Roe and Casey must be overruled.” The right to an abortion is not “enumerated” in the Bill of Rights. However, some “fundamental rights” aren’t enumerated in the Constitution.

The 9th Amendment states the enumeration of certain rights in the Constitution did not deny others retained by the people. How does the Supreme Court determine whether a rights claim is bogus or valid? Unenumerated constitutional rights must be “deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions” and “implicit in the concept of “ordered liberty.” Justice Alito documented that, on the contrary, abortion was widely restricted at the time of adoption of the 14th Amendment. When Roe was issued Justice Byron White, a pro-choice Democrat and strict constitutionalist (not an oxymoron in 1973), dissented: “I find no constitutional warrant for imposing such an order of priorities on the people and legislatures of the States... This issue should be left to the people and to the political processes.” In 1982 President Biden voted for the Human Life Federalism Amendment which would have done just that. Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledged Roe was faulty.

President Trump has an attitude problem with democracy when he loses. But progressives have an attitude problem with democracy when it comes to abortion. If Roe is repealed federalism will be restored. California will likely have expansive abortion laws, Nebraska restrictive laws.

The trashing of democratic norms by President Trump and his acolytes is not excused by the expansive jurisprudence of Roe, but it was presaged by it. Transgressions beget transgressions. Vicious cycles ensue. Constitutional corners are cut for the sake of victory, consequences be damned. Leaks happen. If our citizenry forgets consent of the governed is a high moral end, in and of itself; that boring legal “niceties” are the guarantors of our freedoms; and pursues their high minded aspirations without justifying their moral claims to, and obtaining democratic consent from, their fellow citizens; then we will truly be “engulfed by morality”. (Alexander M. Bickel)

George Bascom, Kearney