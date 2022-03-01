 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts’ canal plan a big stretch

In press releases and at town hall meetings in Ogallala and Gering, Gov. Pete Ricketts recently connected with his Republican flock about his $500 million South Platte River canal proposal. Ricketts said, “Colorado has 300 water consuming projects ready to take our water. Lincoln and Omaha may face drinking water shortages. The Gerald Gentleman hydroelectric plant (Nebraska’s largest) could run out of cooling water. Agriculture faces water shortages.”

Meanwhile, Foxy Loxy (Ricketts) is licking his chops while Henny Penny and her friends are panic stricken and scream, “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”

Of course Ricketts is doing what he does best: rabble rousing and exaggerating the truth to get his way in much the same way as he fired them up over President Biden’s 30X30 by calling it a gigantic “land grab.”

Shouldn’t we know better? The water supplies of Nebraska’s two largest cities are minimally influenced by South Platte flows. The Gerald Gentleman plant has been located on the CNPPD canal since 1979. The huge majority of farmers in the service area have center pivot irrigation and no interest in labor intensive and expensive surface water.

Could Foxy Loxy just be pumping up his political credentials?

But for sure, the trust issues outnumber the benefits in this story. Where are the actual plans, the visuals, the connecting dots and lines? How many reservoirs are planned, where will they be, and what is the acreage? Where will the canal rejoin the river and finally, is $500 million enough or will there be a prohibitive cost overrun?

No, “trust me” is not a sufficient Ricketts’ request. Safer, better defined, and more equitable uses for our state’s reserves and COVID relief funds are available. State senators would be wise to vote against LB1015 to authorize this canal to nowhere.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

