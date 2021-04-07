Ricketts: C’mon, folks, get your shots

Nebraskans are proud of their governor. On Saturday Pete Ricketts received his first COVID-19 vaccination. Timing for the shot was good because COVID-19 hospitalizations are slowly increasing, possibly because coronavirus variants have entered Nebraska. The variants are more aggressive so the percentage of people who become ill may be higher than with the virus we experienced one year ago.
The governor used the occasion of his first shot as an opportunity to spread some health and safety news.
Rickets has done a good job of communicating during the pandemic. He has kept Nebraskans informed about the virus and never has hesitated to share issues of concern. That trait was again on display on Monday — two days after his shot — when Ricketts reported on his vaccination. He said the shot gave him a little soreness where the needle entered, but nothing more.
Monday’s news conference was an opportunity for Ricketts to urge more Nebraskans to get in line for their vaccinations. “Please, folks, sign up to get the vaccine. This is the way we work our way through the pandemic.”
He assured Nebraskans that the vaccine is “safe and effective.”
We in the Kearney area can be proud that our Two Rivers Public Health Department has administered 51,220 vaccination shots and is among the state’s leaders with 71.6% of its senior population fully immunized. That’s the age group that is most likely to become sick with the virus, so it’s a relief that so many have had their shots.
Seventy-five percent of Nebraska seniors have been vaccinated, the governor said. Age 65 and older is the group that is considered at a high risk of death or hospitalization as a result of contracting the virus.
Although hospitalizations are increasing for the first time in 18 weeks, the 132 COVID-19 patients hospitalized now represent fewer than 3% of hospital capacity in the state.
Ricketts hailed the increasing supply of vaccine flowing into the state monthly with 27,600 doses from Johnson & Johnson, 25,740 from Pfizer and 19,200 from Moderna arriving now.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing, with 27.2% of people age 16 or older — 20,674 people — now fully vaccinated in Two Rivers’ seven-county area.