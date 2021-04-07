Ricketts: C’mon, folks, get your shots

Nebraskans are proud of their governor. On Saturday Pete Ricketts received his first COVID-19 vaccination. Timing for the shot was good because COVID-19 hospitalizations are slowly increasing, possibly because coronavirus variants have entered Nebraska. The variants are more aggressive so the percentage of people who become ill may be higher than with the virus we experienced one year ago.

The governor used the occasion of his first shot as an opportunity to spread some health and safety news.

Rickets has done a good job of communicating during the pandemic. He has kept Nebraskans informed about the virus and never has hesitated to share issues of concern. That trait was again on display on Monday — two days after his shot — when Ricketts reported on his vaccination. He said the shot gave him a little soreness where the needle entered, but nothing more.

Monday’s news conference was an opportunity for Ricketts to urge more Nebraskans to get in line for their vaccinations. “Please, folks, sign up to get the vaccine. This is the way we work our way through the pandemic.”

He assured Nebraskans that the vaccine is “safe and effective.”