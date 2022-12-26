Rick Brown: Me for U,S, Senate, not Pete

I am sick and tired of people suggesting that Gov. Pete Ricketts will automatically slide into the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Ben Sasse’s untimely exit into academia, merely because Gov. Pete “helped” the new governor with a modest campaign donation.

Gov. Pete promised to run Nebraska like a business. Now he must look for something else since term limits prevent him from protecting the interests of “hard working Nebraskans” for another four years, unlike a real business where you must show up for work on a daily basis – except for weekends when you can work for your own interests. Sen. Ben will take over as the president of the University of Florida, ending his Senate career a scant four years early.

I resent how certain people suggest our new governor, Jim Pillen, might have been persuaded by the $1.5 million donation provided by Gov. Pete for his election efforts. They suggest that Future Gov. Jim plans to automatically allow Gov. Pete to fill Ben’s seat. Come to think of it, that’s a rather unfortunate image.

To prove wrong these “nattering nabobs of negativity” (to borrow a phrase from conservative columnist William Safire), I plan to “toss my headgear into the corral” as an applicant for the vacant U.S. Senate seat. At this point I think I should emphasize that the $10 I plan to donate to the new governor’s inauguration ball should have absolutely nothing to do with Future Gov. Jim’s decision to install my backside in Sasse’s seat. I just feel that moving from retirement to the U.S. Senate is a logical step for me. It gives me an opportunity to “take it to the next level” when it comes to my career – along with some tasty perks.

I must admit that as a member of the U.S. Senate I will be entitled to certain advantages that make the job more attractive. In addition to an annual allowance of $3 million for office space and staff salaries, I would get free parking at D.C. area airports, access to a taxpayer-funded gym at the Capitol and a sizable discount on haircuts. I invite Future Gov. Jim to please read my Nov. 14 Hub column on haircuts for more of my enlightened thoughts on bangs and sideburns.

The Senate averages 162 legislative days each year so I will still have plenty of time to pursue my hobbies, attend concerts and finally put some serious attention to my vegetable garden in spring.

In all reality, what do I know about representing the people of Nebraska in the U.S. Senate? Nothing. I find my honesty refreshing but may I also point out that I don’t think I could do any worse than Ben has done, which again is basically — nothing. Sometimes “nothing” is better than something. What does Gov. Pete know about greasing the wheels of the Senate?

I think we could both learn on the job, which is a major tenet to running the government like a business. And besides, if I get the job I promise to stick with it for, oh, I don’t know, two years at best before I dash off to run a major university or something. And then Gov. Pete can fill out my term. Think of it as co-parenting.

We need legislators who can identify with the common man. I think I am as common as they come except for some of my hobbies which include collecting twigs, aggressive lawn care and scavenging for firewood at the local landfill. Disregarding those areas, I see myself as a perfect fit to further the desires of Nebraskans everywhere in this country.

On second thought, I might just save myself 10 bucks and wait for a seat to open up on the Supreme Court.