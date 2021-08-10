Rich must pay share for Social Security

Social Security marks its 86th anniversary on Aug. 14, and more than 62 million Americans — one out of every four households — rely on their hard-earned Social Security benefits for economic security.

We recently learned that older Americans saw a rise in early retirements during the COVID pandemic, with an additional 1.7 million retiring early. The increase disproportionately affected women, low- income Americans, and those without a college education. Unfortunately, these seniors will lose billions in earnings, and as a result, will receive lower Social Security in retirement.

Everyone should be able to rely on Social Security when they retire.

Congress must pass legislation to strengthen the Social Security trust fund and increase our modest benefits. Rep. Adrian Smith, and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse need to enact legislation that expands Social Security for current and future retirees by requiring all Americans, including the super rich, to pay their fair share into the system.

Mike Zgud, Lincoln