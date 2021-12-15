Retired gov.: Focus on real issues

I want you to be among the first to know my decision about the governor’s race. I loved being Governor of our Great State. As I listened to Nebraskans the past few months, I appreciated the strong support and encouragement they offered me to run again. I was very close to saying, “Yes,” but family is very important to me, now more than ever.

My mother is 98 years old, doing well and in assisted living here in Fremont. Sally and I are blessed that our son Sam and his wife Jessica have given us two precious grandchildren: Della, who is 4, and Ben, who is 1. Unlike many parents and grandparents whose kids and grandkids live hundreds of miles away or in another state, Sam, Jessica, Della and Ben live four minutes from us. We get to be part of their lives every week and we love it.

I intend to remain politically active, particularly supporting candidates who can be future leaders of Nebraska. I want to encourage the current candidates for governor to speak to the issues that Nebraskans shared with me — tax relief, education and broadband.