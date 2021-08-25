Rein in your phone tech with courtesy

Consider content carefully: Pause first — once a text, tweet or post is sent, it’s live. Sure, you can delete it, but it’s out there on the Internet, just waiting to bite back. Avoid posting inappropriate images or writing while consuming adult beverages.

10-foot rule: When making or taking a call, move 10 feet away from the building including windows. No one wants to see you pacing or gesturing. Step outside when responding to a call while in a house of worship, library, theatre or hospital. Refrain from confidential conversations while in planes, trains, subways and automobiles.

Don’t think of your phone as a social crutch. If you’re alone at an event such as a reception and don’t know anyone, immediately pulling out your phone will likely ensure you’ll be alone with your phone the rest of the evening. First try to engage others personally.

The next suggestion isn’t based on courtesy, but is all about safety: Never drive and talk. Cellphone conversations can be extremely distracting. If it’s entirely necessary to use the phone, drive to a safe area away from traffic. Your vehicle might have integrated hands-off, Bluetooth technology. If that’s the case, remember that your first responsibility is safety. You might think that your car’s hands-off technology allows you to talk and drive safely, but be honest with yourself.

If the content of the call is urgent and important, you probably would be wise to pull over and park safely so your full attention can be on the call.