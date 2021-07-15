Region’s towns get busy with new homes

Just three months ago lumber prices were through the roof, but now they’re beginning to come down. Reports tell us that if you were to buy a 2x4 piece of lumber in May, the price would have been the highest ever. Now, with lumber costs dropping, the people who decided to wait for a more favorable time to build a new home or addition can again get serious about their dreams.
The drop in lumber prices is welcome news here in Kearney, where shortages of housing and labor are hobbling our economy. Some observers believe Kearney’s economy will continue to sputter until we can solve the housing and labor shortages. People would like to move to Kearney and fill job vacancies here, but they cannot afford to live in Kearney.
That situation means opportunity for the communities surrounding Kearney. In towns like Ravenna, Pleasanton, Minden, Holdrege, Gibbon, Elm Creek, Axtell, Amherst and Shelton, new neighborhoods are springing up. In recent travels around the Kearney region, we observed many new neighborhoods — not just a scattered house or two, but whole new neighborhoods filling several blocks of building lots.
Home construction isn’t restricted to the towns and villages. There are dozens of rural neighborhoods taking shape across the countryside, boosting our county’s population and tax base.
As these communities grow larger and their populations rebound, their ability increases to support schools, churches and local businesses while enjoying the other added benefits of small-town life.
So, as builders and potential new homeowners shrug off the unwanted effects of the lumber price crisis, we can expect more building, more homes and, hopefully, more people to fill all the job vacancies. We can feel encouraged each time we spot walls going up on a new foundation.
Dumbing down
Parents and educators in southeast Australia’s state of Victoria are bumping heads over local educational issues. In particular, they’re arguing whether students should be taught the Periodic Table. We bring up this situation from Down Under because, after months of Nebraskans shouting about sex ed standards, it’s comforting to learn we’re not the only ones arguing about our kids’ education.
In Australia, some believe it’s time to de-emphasize the Periodic Table and its comprehensive list of elements. Others disagree. They fear that dumbing down the Periodic Table could start a snowball effect leading to lots of dumbing down with other subjects.
One of the arguments in support of teaching the Periodic Table is that it shows students the similarities and differences between elements and how they can combine. It sounds a bit like sex education, where similarities, differences and how they combine are at the center of Nebraskans’ disagreements.