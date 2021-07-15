Region’s towns get busy with new homes

Just three months ago lumber prices were through the roof, but now they’re beginning to come down. Reports tell us that if you were to buy a 2x4 piece of lumber in May, the price would have been the highest ever. Now, with lumber costs dropping, the people who decided to wait for a more favorable time to build a new home or addition can again get serious about their dreams.

The drop in lumber prices is welcome news here in Kearney, where shortages of housing and labor are hobbling our economy. Some observers believe Kearney’s economy will continue to sputter until we can solve the housing and labor shortages. People would like to move to Kearney and fill job vacancies here, but they cannot afford to live in Kearney.

That situation means opportunity for the communities surrounding Kearney. In towns like Ravenna, Pleasanton, Minden, Holdrege, Gibbon, Elm Creek, Axtell, Amherst and Shelton, new neighborhoods are springing up. In recent travels around the Kearney region, we observed many new neighborhoods — not just a scattered house or two, but whole new neighborhoods filling several blocks of building lots.

Home construction isn’t restricted to the towns and villages. There are dozens of rural neighborhoods taking shape across the countryside, boosting our county’s population and tax base.