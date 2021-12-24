Red Kettle generosity warms cold, drizzly day

One woman donated as she entered the store because “my arms will be full of bags when I come out,” she explained, smiling.

A weary-eyed mother came out with two pre-school-aged girls who wore pajamas, but had no coats. They appeared to be impoverished, so I didn’t expect them to donate, but their mother dug into her pocket and gave the girls a few coins. Both scrambled excitedly over to the kettle and dropped their coins in.

Some people knew Martha and stopped to chat. Through it all, we took turns ringing that little bell.

About 20 minutes into our shift, a man wearing a red jacket drove up, poked his head out of his pickup in the drizzle and asked, “Who is ringing at 1 o’clock?” Martha didn’t know. He said he’d be back at 12:50 p.m., and if nobody showed up, he’d take that shift along with his scheduled shift from 4-5 p.m.

He told us he wanted to be sure all shifts were covered because the woman scheduling bell ringers had lost her husband to COVID a few days ago. He said few people donate unless someone is ringing the bell. “I’ll be back,” he said. He drove off.