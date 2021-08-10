Red Cross needs help on many fronts

This is the season when we hear about violent destructive storms and floods. Our planet’s changing climate is contributing to prolonged drought, heightened wildfire risks, crop failures and aquifer depletions.
There is more than enough calamity to go around. The American Red Cross has posted a call for shelter volunteers, health professionals and disaster responders.
Also urgently needed are blood donors. Wherever disaster strikes, there is a greater need for lifesaving blood.
Weather experts predict a busy disaster season, said the Red Cross, so there’s a critical need for donors to join the Red Cross in preparing for emergencies across the nation. Donors can help ensure blood and platelets are available when needed by contacting the Red Cross and learning how they can make a difference at redcross.org.
Donate your blood
If you want to help close to home, the Fort Kearney Red Cross Chapter is planning a blood drive noon-6 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross headquarters at 520 W. 48th St. Red Cross urges residents of the Kearney area to join the lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today.
Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2-3 seconds. According to Red Cross, most people will need blood sometime in their lives.
Learn more by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999.
You can schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track your donations.
Coats for Kids coming
If you’re longing to feel the Christmas spirit, create a sense of it as Buffalo County Goodfellows partners with United Way of the Kearney Area, Kearney Kiwanis Clubs, and Kearney Elks Lodge 984 to provide new winter coats for children this fall.
All of those organizations combined their efforts last year and distributed almost 1,300 coats. This year’s goal is to combine efforts from local churches and other organizations to provide coats to Pre-K through 12th grade children before colder weather arrives.
Money donations can be mailed or delivered to the United Way office, 4009 Sixth Ave. Suite 19, Kearney, NE 68845.
Families can register online for coats through Aug. 22 by visiting uwka.org/coats-kids-2021 or by calling United Way at 308-237-6840.
Coats will be distributed 2-6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Extension building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.