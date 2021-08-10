Red Cross needs help on many fronts

Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2-3 seconds. According to Red Cross, most people will need blood sometime in their lives.

Learn more by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999.

You can schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track your donations.

Coats for Kids coming

If you’re longing to feel the Christmas spirit, create a sense of it as Buffalo County Goodfellows partners with United Way of the Kearney Area, Kearney Kiwanis Clubs, and Kearney Elks Lodge 984 to provide new winter coats for children this fall.

All of those organizations combined their efforts last year and distributed almost 1,300 coats. This year’s goal is to combine efforts from local churches and other organizations to provide coats to Pre-K through 12th grade children before colder weather arrives.

Money donations can be mailed or delivered to the United Way office, 4009 Sixth Ave. Suite 19, Kearney, NE 68845.

Families can register online for coats through Aug. 22 by visiting uwka.org/coats-kids-2021 or by calling United Way at 308-237-6840.

Coats will be distributed 2-6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Extension building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.