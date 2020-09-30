Really, 20,000 lies?

In reference to Margaret Shearer’s Sept. 9 letter, I want to say a big “thank you” for giving me the strength to write this in response to Charles Kelliher’s letter. Kelliher’s first two paragraphs are similar to Nancy Pelosi’s justifications for her hate attacks on our president, and then she says she prays for him.

We who support the president aren’t stupid. We see through that.

I don’t have access to an “independent fact checker” like Mr. K says he has, but I question the “facts” about the 20,000 lies.

Are you sure that isn’t the number of times people have told on him? It’s probably more than 20,000. And the $25 million? I never heard of that before.

The attacks on the military have been denied by at least two dozen first-hand witnesses.

How about these facts on Joe Biden? He’s closed his U.S. Senate records for the public to see until two years after he leaves public life.

In 1987, Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and boasted he single-handedly defeated Robert Bork’s confirmation to the Supreme Court over the abortion issue.