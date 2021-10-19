Real ways to reduce threat from coronavirus

Americans either have become indifferent to fake news or they’ve become victims of it. From that backdrop comes the real news story of a fake doctor handing out fake vaccination cards. This doctor’s illegal practice puts the health of real people at risk. The fake doctor eventually could find herself serving real prison time.

People who are getting fake COVID vaccination cards from this impostor may not appreciate the seriousness of what they’re doing. COVID is a real virus and being infected by it can have very real consequences.

Real solutions are needed for the COVID dilemma. We cannot ignore the virus and believe it will magically disappear. Whether we realize it or not, each of us has a personal responsibility to stop the spread.

How?

Think of yourself as a spring board. Every time someone is vaccinated, the virus loses a springboard. As there are fewer human springboards for the virus to spread, we begin seeing case numbers and deaths gradually decline. The 720,000 lost American lives are the real consequences of ignoring the threat of COVID.

In many countries, a number of occupations are required to be vaccinated. If teachers, builders, medical professionals and people who care for the elderly are not vaccinated, then they cannot work.