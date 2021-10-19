Real ways to reduce threat from coronavirus

Americans either have become indifferent to fake news or they’ve become victims of it. From that backdrop comes the real news story of a fake doctor handing out fake vaccination cards. This doctor’s illegal practice puts the health of real people at risk. The fake doctor eventually could find herself serving real prison time.
People who are getting fake COVID vaccination cards from this impostor may not appreciate the seriousness of what they’re doing. COVID is a real virus and being infected by it can have very real consequences.
Real solutions are needed for the COVID dilemma. We cannot ignore the virus and believe it will magically disappear. Whether we realize it or not, each of us has a personal responsibility to stop the spread.
How?
Think of yourself as a spring board. Every time someone is vaccinated, the virus loses a springboard. As there are fewer human springboards for the virus to spread, we begin seeing case numbers and deaths gradually decline. The 720,000 lost American lives are the real consequences of ignoring the threat of COVID.
In many countries, a number of occupations are required to be vaccinated. If teachers, builders, medical professionals and people who care for the elderly are not vaccinated, then they cannot work.
The majority of Americans — about 66% — have received their shots. Perhaps some of them weren’t too crazy about being vaccinated, but they got their shots anyway.
Americans who have been vaccinated are taking away some of the springboards that the COVID virus needs to leap from one victim to the next. Maybe that’s why COVID cases are flattening on the East and West coasts and in major population centers. This is an encouraging sign, but we’ve learned that the virus is shifty and deceptive. Are we really winning or is the virus regrouping for a massive winter counter attack? Long, cold months of indoor living heightens the risk of a COVID breakout, especially if we freely decide to refuse defensive measures, including social distancing, mask wearing and vaccinations.
We Americans are fortunate. We enjoy the gift of freedom, but let’s not forget that freedom comes with responsibility. Please, if you decide against being vaccinated, don’t put others at risk.
Listen to real medical experts and get real information about the vaccines. It you go ahead and get your shot, you will no longer be a springboard for the virus. That’s a really good feeling. It’s also a good feeling when case numbers decline as vaccination numbers rise. As fewer people die from COVID you can feel the satisfaction that your decision is helping to save lives,