"It (withrawing from the USMCA corn pact) would be detrimental to food security in Mexico, hurt U.S. agricultural sustainability, and stifle future agricultural technology innovations that would benefit both nations."
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, reacting to Mexico President Lopez Obrador's desire to phase out his nation's agreement to purphase genetically engineered corn from the United States. Fischer and 24 other U.S. Senators have written to the Biden administration asking for its intervention to force Mexico to comply with the corn trade agreement.