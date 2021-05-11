Proposed sex ed curriculum optional

There has been a lot of discussion relating to the new health curriculum proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education, so I thought it would be important to dive into the details of the proposal.
One thing that seems to have been lost in most of the discussion is the simple fact that this curriculum is optional for schools. If this curriculum is approved, it won’t automatically begin being taught here in our local schools.
Unfortunately, there also seems to be a lot of conspiracy theories batted about to oppose this new curriculum, and some even promoted by our governor. Let’s dispel those first. The curriculum was developed by a publicly available list of experts in the field and not by political activists, Planned Parenthood or Black Lives Matter.
It seems unfortunate that this curriculum has been mired in controversy for the sexual education portion because the rest of the curriculum is really good. While reading through the proposal it discusses a lot of mental health information and strategies that I had wished I would have been taught as early as in this curriculum. Techniques for managing mental health that took me years to learn are taught to kids starting in kindergarten. I think we could all agree that this could greatly improve the quality of life of so many young people today.
This curriculum still allows schools to teach abstinence-only sex education, but it does provide clear guidance on how to teach other methods to promote a healthy sexual relationship.
Contrary to most claims regarding the new curriculum, most of the explicit stuff that people don’t want their kids exposed to isn’t taught until about the same time that I had been taught. The only major change is that teaching the names for genitalia is taught a few years earlier, but nothing more is included.
The majority of the new curriculum is dedicated to teaching kids how to recognize sexual abuse, how to tell someone “no,” and that they need to talk to a trusted adult. Teaching concepts like consent, and that you aren’t at fault if someone touches you in a sexual manner without your consent, are things that could greatly help survivors of child sexual abuse.
For some reason it seems that teaching children to respect people with different gender identities and sexual orientations is a controversial idea. Our scientific understanding of gender and sexual attraction has advanced far beyond the reach of what most people are aware of, and all this does is teach that scientific understanding.
While I do understand how most people can be uneasy about sex education exposing kids to things that they find uncomfortable, the truth is that teaching kids these basic concepts early gives them tools to better understand their experiences and themselves. I believe this new curriculum could do a lot to help our children, even if I believe it falls short of what it should be.