Proposed sex ed curriculum optional

There has been a lot of discussion relating to the new health curriculum proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education, so I thought it would be important to dive into the details of the proposal.

One thing that seems to have been lost in most of the discussion is the simple fact that this curriculum is optional for schools. If this curriculum is approved, it won’t automatically begin being taught here in our local schools.

Unfortunately, there also seems to be a lot of conspiracy theories batted about to oppose this new curriculum, and some even promoted by our governor. Let’s dispel those first. The curriculum was developed by a publicly available list of experts in the field and not by political activists, Planned Parenthood or Black Lives Matter.

It seems unfortunate that this curriculum has been mired in controversy for the sexual education portion because the rest of the curriculum is really good. While reading through the proposal it discusses a lot of mental health information and strategies that I had wished I would have been taught as early as in this curriculum. Techniques for managing mental health that took me years to learn are taught to kids starting in kindergarten. I think we could all agree that this could greatly improve the quality of life of so many young people today.