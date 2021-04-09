Proposed health ed standards baffling

I am glad to see that health standards proposed for the Nebraska Department of Education include the medically accurate and science-based health information as well as the dangers of substance abuse and such matters. I also support that these draft standards support teaching students respect for people of all genders, expressions and identities.

What concerns me is the spelled out detail of this program of teaching. I admit, I am from the old school, age 75 now, and have lived my life unaware of the many aspects of this matter of gender education.

What I have learned is from the source of this education, my parents. I believe that the home — and parents — should be the source of education in such matters. Yes, they have not had formal education, as such, but know from practical experience how their children should be taught. They need to know that God created some male and some female, and they should remain that in life. We live today where choices of change can be made, but the preferable matter is to accept God’s choice for our gender and to live accordingly.

Or if change is desirable after much thought and study, to change completely and accept this new gender role in society with the changes necessary for our co-existence, and to live in that new gender for the remainder of our life.