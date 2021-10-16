 Skip to main content
Program would help new and retiring farmers
Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR By Kalee Olson is a policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs headquartered in Lyons.

Ask beginning farmers about challenge to starting, and they say access to land and operational assets.

A program to help new producers, while giving back to farmers and ranchers ready to pass on assets, may help.

Through Nebraska’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Act, asset owners can earn state income tax credit for three years, when they rent land or ag assets to beginning farmers.

The amount of the tax credit depends on the terms of the lease, either a 10% credit of the cash rent each year for three years, or a 15% credit of the value of the sharecrop rent or cow/calf share rent each year for three years. A three-year minimum lease is required.

In addition, a qualified beginning farmer is eligible for a separate personal property tax exemption, up to $100,000, for personal property used in production agriculture.

By proactively bringing them together with retiring farmers, NextGen has given beginning farmers and ranchers across the state the tools they need to level the playing field.

For many it’s also afforded them the opportunity to return home to assist in the expansion of family operations. In return, among those recently surveyed, 100% said they would recommend NextGen.

Kalee Olson, Lyons

