Prevention best strategy against fire

As we ponder whether we could have prevented five recent house fire fatalities, we can conclude only one thing: The best way to prevent the loss of life is to prevent fires. The recent string of deadly blazes occurred during the period when most house fires occur — in the fall, winter and early spring. That’s when people spend most of their time indoors and potentially grow complacent about fire risks.

We cook more indoors so we might leave our range dirty, greasy and primed for trouble. Our homes consume a lot of energy during cold months. When all that power surges in an electrical system, it increases the potential for electrical faults that can cause fires.

Experts with the Electrical Safety Foundation International tell us that 62% of house fires are caused by cooking. That’s a noteworthy statistic, especially considering how much we cook in the cold months and how some of us might panic if a cooking fire were to break out.

Do we know how to use an extinguisher, or do we know we could make matters worse by splashing water onto a grease fire? Will we panic if a fire starts in our kitchen?