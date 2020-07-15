Recently, as Hub readers scanned the long list of Kearney companies that received federal Payroll Protection Program loans through the federal CARES Act, the list unintentionally may have placed the focus upon the employers who received the money, rather than the employees who it benefited. That impression may have been unavoidable, because at the time the federal government released the recipients, the student journalists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who assembled the list had only company names and dollar figures to work with.
As a result, we learned that Nebraska employers received 42,497 loans. The $3.4 billion represented in those loans helped Nebraska businesses retain 327,536 jobs.
Those jobs are held by your friends and neighbors, or it could be you and the others in your company who benefited.
The small business loans provided by PPP are one of the largest relief measures in the CARES Act, yet they were distributed to all sizes of business, with 90% of those that received borrowing less than $150,000.
The largest percent of jobs retained under PPP in Nebraska was in the health care field (16%), followed by accommodation and food services (11.3%), and construction (10.8%). The industries that received the greatest number of loans were agriculture (18.6%), construction (11.6%), and other services (11.1%), which includes religious organizations, beauty salons, general automotive repair, and personal care services.
This news comes via the Platte Institute, which noted the Small Business Administration’s release of PPP data arrives as Nebraska lawmakers are within a week away from returning to Lincoln to finish the final 17 days of the 2020 Legislature. There’s a lot of work to be done in that short period, including a decision whether to continue Nebraska’s conformity with federal tax provisions in the CARES Act. According to Adam Weinberg of the Platte Institute, the federal provisions include expanded charitable deductions and increasing the amount of past net operating losses businesses can deduct.
The federal law also makes loan forgiveness under the PPP tax-free. Typically, loan forgiveness is treated as taxable income, Weinberg said.
If the Legislature fails to link Nebraska to the loan forgiveness provisions in federal law, Nebraska recipients of PPP loans would discover they owe taxes on hundreds of thousands of dollars in forgiven PPP loans.
Sarah Curry, the Platte Institute’s policy guru, said failing to link Nebraska’s tax policies to federal policies would violate the intent of PPP loans, which were distributed to Nebraska businesses so that employees would not lose their jobs needlessly because of COVID-19.
“If the state decouples from the CARES Act’s tax policies,” Curry said, “it will put an additional burden on small businesses and agriculture producers that are already hurting by subjecting them to a tax increase.”