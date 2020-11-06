Post-election reflections

A psychologist might identify several meanings in that dream, but I believe it reflects my election worries and the general stress of having many things going on in my life that are beyond my control.

I considered waiting until the last possible moment to finish this column in case the “who’s president” question was answered. However, a little voice in my head reminded me that my election role as a citizen was completed Oct. 19 when I hand-delivered my ballot to the Buffalo County Election Commission office.

I can’t influence or change the election results. I have nothing new or inspired to contribute that won’t be said or written by pundits who represent many political groups, cultures, causes, special interests and serious issues or who will add their own 2 cents worth via traditional and social media.

I can focus only on things over which I have some control.

I can continue to wear a mask in public places or in other circumstances not allowing social distancing. I do that for my safety and in respect of and concern for others. We’re all in this pandemic together.