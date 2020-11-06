Post-election reflections

As I finish this column Thursday morning, Americans still don’t know who our next president will be. Our political differences are too great to expect that we soon will be in step or even headed in the same direction, but a clear, quick election result might have helped our divided nation move forward a bit.
I watched election night TV coverage for only a few minutes Tuesday, but it was enough to confirm that a winner wouldn’t be known for hours, days or even longer. Both major parties hired legal teams long before election day polling sites opened.
I was disappointed, but not surprised, at 6 a.m. Wednesday when the main presidential election news update was that the race had grown tighter.
I had tossed and turned on election night 2016, which I knew was a result of watching hours of media coverage about early returns, expectations and projections before I went to bed. Reducing those hours to minutes Tuesday didn’t resolve my election night sleep issues.
In addition to worrying about ballot counting, court challenges and what the final result will mean for our country, I had a dream I actually remembered the next morning.
Floodwaters, ice and debris reminiscent of conditions across much of Nebraska in March 2019 rolled down the street in front of my northwest Kearney house. Several people — some I knew, some I barely knew, some strangers — had sought refuge in my house for some reason. The flood and having people move into a house usually inhabited only by me and my similarly introverted calico kitty drove me crazy.
A psychologist might identify several meanings in that dream, but I believe it reflects my election worries and the general stress of having many things going on in my life that are beyond my control.
I considered waiting until the last possible moment to finish this column in case the “who’s president” question was answered. However, a little voice in my head reminded me that my election role as a citizen was completed Oct. 19 when I hand-delivered my ballot to the Buffalo County Election Commission office.
I can’t influence or change the election results. I have nothing new or inspired to contribute that won’t be said or written by pundits who represent many political groups, cultures, causes, special interests and serious issues or who will add their own 2 cents worth via traditional and social media.
I can focus only on things over which I have some control.
I can continue to wear a mask in public places or in other circumstances not allowing social distancing. I do that for my safety and in respect of and concern for others. We’re all in this pandemic together.
Whether you believe what scientists and public health officials tell us — especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise — or get your cues from politicians, wearing masks and following other simple safety precautions are the right things to do for the greater good of all Americans.
It’s a mix of two lessons I learned as a child from my parents and at Sunday school: Treat others the way I want to be treated and do my best to help keep someone else from stumbling.
I can try to have a positive attitude in these glass-half-empty times, even if it’s just clinging to the truth that things will get better someday for me and my community, state, nation and world. I can pray, and do so daily, and count my blessings, which are many. I can support good causes with my time, treasure and/or talents.
And it bears repeating that I can wear a dang mask!
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
