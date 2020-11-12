Political views best when left unexpressed

I was in overdrive. My disgust was high.

And then I received a Facebook message from an old childhood friend.

“Hey, Les, are you at this basketball game? I think I see you? It’s hard to tell with these masks!”

I was online, of course, and responded immediately.

“Yes! Are you here?”

Ten minutes passed, and he found me. He was watching his son play on a different team. We decided to catch up.

Let’s back up. There’s something you should know about this friend. I’ve known this guy since kindergarten. When you start school at age 5 and graduate school at age 18 with the same 30 people — you tend to learn a few things.

Like where they grew up. The personalities of their parents and siblings. The way they danced at prom and how they performed in math class.

And where they stand on the political spectrum. Sure, we all change (thankfully) — but the baseline is set. I’m not certain, but I’m fairly sure his political views are different from mine.

I gave him a big hug, and we proceeded to chat. We shared a few details about family, our kids and COVID-19, of course.