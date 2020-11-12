 Skip to main content
Political views best when left unexpressed

I tried to stay off social media last week, which is a task since I own a business that depends on social media as its main traffic source. I succeeded. Mostly.

I avoided the random searches at night. You might be familiar. It’s when you’re laying in bed or on your couch, mindlessly searching Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram — all the things, reading comments from all the people.

Because last week, people had thoughts.

I laughed when fellow staff members were talking about the tension on Facebook.

“Just stay away from it,” I told them boldly, “it will only make you angry.”

You already know where this is going.

Here’s one thing we can all agree on — last week was long. Really long. Chances are, you were disgusted about something in the political headlines.

I certainly was. I certainly am.

I broke my rule on Saturday and started browsing Facebook.

“Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe he said that. Well, I know where she stands,” I thought.

I shook my head and rolled my eyes. I was angry, annoyed and I couldn’t look away.

Our oldest daughter, Ella had a basketball tournament Saturday afternoon in a nearby town. As I sat on those cold, hard bleachers, my mind wandered to Facebook, and I caught myself, on several occasions, browsing the internet instead of watching her play.

I was in overdrive. My disgust was high.

And then I received a Facebook message from an old childhood friend.

“Hey, Les, are you at this basketball game? I think I see you? It’s hard to tell with these masks!”

I was online, of course, and responded immediately.

“Yes! Are you here?”

Ten minutes passed, and he found me. He was watching his son play on a different team. We decided to catch up.

Let’s back up. There’s something you should know about this friend. I’ve known this guy since kindergarten. When you start school at age 5 and graduate school at age 18 with the same 30 people — you tend to learn a few things.

Like where they grew up. The personalities of their parents and siblings. The way they danced at prom and how they performed in math class.

And where they stand on the political spectrum. Sure, we all change (thankfully) — but the baseline is set. I’m not certain, but I’m fairly sure his political views are different from mine.

I gave him a big hug, and we proceeded to chat. We shared a few details about family, our kids and COVID-19, of course.

“It was so good to see you,” I told him as we left. And I meant it.

One thing we didn’t bring up? Politics. And even if we did, it wouldn’t change my opinion of him.

leslie@herviewfromhome.com

Leslie Means

Leslie Means

