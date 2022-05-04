 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen for governor

Editor's Note

EDITOR’S NOTE: An electronic glitch caused this letter author’s name to be deleted from Tuesday’s opinion page.

There are lots of conversations going on about this year’s election of a new governor. On the Democratic ticket, there is only one game in town. Enough said.

On the Republican ticket, it appears there are four of the nine as front-runners and are capturing the most attention — much of it not good or untruthful about the candidates.

Two of those four have had high marks as state legislators from their colleagues in the Unicameral as well as their friends and could be rising stars in the political arena.

One of the four has a good business resume with investments covering eight states, but how can he sell Nebraska as governor with his corporate headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri?

Despite the challenges of the campaign, Jim Pillen gets my vote. Having known him for many years, he is an individual with strong family values, a Christian, a supporter of pro-life, an accomplished entrepreneur with national recognition in his chosen profession, and truly a person who loves Nebraska and what it stands for in today’s society.

Politicians think about tomorrow, but statesmen think about the next generation. Jim Pillen will be a statesman.

Pete Kotsiopulos, Kearney

