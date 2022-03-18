Permits have place when guns concealed

This will make us unpopular among the Hub’s many conservative readers, but we have grave concerns about the conceal-carry proposal that’s barreling through the Nebraska Legislature, so we’re compelled to speak out.

We oppose LB773 because it sidesteps the most important among the principles that underpin our democratic nation: Rights come with responsibilities.

The legislation is long on rights. It’s based on the notion that almost anyone in Nebraska is entitled to carry a concealed weapon, no questions asked.

However, the bill is woefully short on responsibility. For the right to carry a concealed weapon, the bill prescribes virtually no responsibility.

No need to apply for a permit, no requirement to have a background check and no safety training.

As if we’re still living in the wild West, LB773 would enshrine the right to carry a deadly weapon without asking gun toters to prove who they are and to prepare themselves to safely exercise their right.

Think about it, Nebraska’s lawmakers are just one vote away from passing a bill that’s opposed by law officers and legislators from our state’s largest cities because they fear the law will multiply gun-related problems. We would like to know why lawmakers supporting the bill can vote for a proposal that will increase danger in our state without even requiring safety training. Training might help prevent them from committing a deadly mistake they would regret the rest of their life.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who introduced LB773, likes to refer to his conceal carry law as “constitutional carry.” In Brewer’s view and according to some gun rights activists, the U.S. Constitution gives Americans the right to carry concealed guns. They believe that not even a permit should infringe on their right, but we believe rights come with responsibilities.

If Brewer and the host of other lawmakers who support LB773 believe it’s smart to get rid of conceal carry permits, why not drop every firearm permit? For example, let’s drop permits to purchase firearms. If it’s our right to conceal carry without a permit, it follows that it also is our right to buy guns without a permit. Why bother with the hassle of proving we’re not a convicted felon, an undocumented immigrant or domestic abuser.

Nebraskans support background checks because we don’t want the wrong people owning guns.

The Hub always has supported the Second Amendment and Americans’ right to bear arms. However, the right to bear arms comes with responsibility.

Ninety-nine percent of gun owners are conscientious and responsible. They’re OK with permits and accept that the right to own comes with the need for safety training. What’s so unreasonable about that?