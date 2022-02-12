Pay back of some our parking

They have been so busy tending to the big stuff that they have overlooked some of the little stuff. We are talking about the sorely needed parking on campus. During the past decade or more the UNK campus has evolved into a real university presence, with learning centers and student housing that really says something about the importance of UNK in the state’s educational priorities. UNK really is coming into its own, but while our intellectual leaders have been deciding what the state needs, they’ve overlooked the students. What facilities and improvements do they need?

Stroll around the campus and ask the students, and 90% of respondents will ask for more parking spaces. UNK announced this past week that some of the open space created with the demolition of the Otto Olsen building will become green space while the remainder will become 130 parking spaces. That’s good news for two reasons: 1) students have given up parking spaces, so now campus leaders are repaying some of the spaces they’ve lost in recent years. 2) The green space that emerges from razing Otto Olsen will temporarily beautify the campus as a reminder of the good that’s coming in the future.