Pay back of some our parking

Pardon our progress. Those three words could become the motto for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where the replacement of fraternity halls, the addition of a cutting edge STEM building, remodeling of the student union and West Center classrooms, and the approaching completion of a large new tennis facility are among the millions in improvements at the UNK campus.
That’s an astounding volume of construction, and there’s more on tap as the 130-acre University Village continues to fill out with a new regional engagement center and dozens of upscale dwellings. University Village also could becomes the prime target for another rural health education complex. Recognizing the critical need for health care professionals in rural Nebraska, the NU Board of Regents has identified the health care center as a priority for Uncle Sam’s stimulus funds for the university.
Running down the list of important, difference-making projects completed in recent years, it is hard to believe so much has been accomplished.
Students, faculty and community members certainly feel gratitude for the flow of building funds to the Kearney campus, As we said, there has been a lot of progress , however, at the risk of sounding like whining ingrates, we feel it’s necessary to point out an oversight on the part of Kearney’s campus leaders.
They have been so busy tending to the big stuff that they have overlooked some of the little stuff. We are talking about the sorely needed parking on campus. During the past decade or more the UNK campus has evolved into a real university presence, with learning centers and student housing that really says something about the importance of UNK in the state’s educational priorities. UNK really is coming into its own, but while our intellectual leaders have been deciding what the state needs, they’ve overlooked the students. What facilities and improvements do they need?
Stroll around the campus and ask the students, and 90% of respondents will ask for more parking spaces. UNK announced this past week that some of the open space created with the demolition of the Otto Olsen building will become green space while the remainder will become 130 parking spaces. That’s good news for two reasons: 1) students have given up parking spaces, so now campus leaders are repaying some of the spaces they’ve lost in recent years. 2) The green space that emerges from razing Otto Olsen will temporarily beautify the campus as a reminder of the good that’s coming in the future.
On every university, green space is a temporary placeholder. Grass, botanical plantings and trees won’t be around for long because that green space eventually will be replaced by brick and mortar.
To UNK leaders, we say, “Look around, and find a way to give students back more of the parking they need. It never will be enough, but parking is a love note to every student who ever rushed to make it to class on time. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some treasure the pleasant tranquility of green space, but for students, nothing is more comforting than a big fat parking space waiting for you on or near campus.