Parents should teach sexuality

Every weekday, I ride a Kearney Public School bus. I am a transportation para. I sit with students and ensure bus safety is maintained. It’s not a glamorous or high-powered job, but I like it. I like it a lot. I’m the one who sees your children before they arrive at school. I’m also the one who greets them after a long day in the classroom. Sometimes, they have had a rough day, and I do my best to cheer them up, or maybe no one will make room for them in a seat. Although it’s dorky to sit with the para, it’s less anxiety-producing than standing awkwardly in the aisle while the driver waits for you to sit down.

More than one rider has dived into my seat with a thankful look. Add to my job description the fact that I raised five children and am a grandma to 17 grandchildren, and I believe I know children well. The comprehensive sex education standards proposed by the Nebraska Board of Education do not benefit students, but rather cause them harm. These standards have been tabled for now, but that is not enough. These unnecessary standards should be abandoned completely at the state level, and local districts should sign the resolution against them.