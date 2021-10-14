Parents should teach sexuality

Every weekday, I ride a Kearney Public School bus. I am a transportation para. I sit with students and ensure bus safety is maintained. It’s not a glamorous or high-powered job, but I like it. I like it a lot. I’m the one who sees your children before they arrive at school. I’m also the one who greets them after a long day in the classroom. Sometimes, they have had a rough day, and I do my best to cheer them up, or maybe no one will make room for them in a seat. Although it’s dorky to sit with the para, it’s less anxiety-producing than standing awkwardly in the aisle while the driver waits for you to sit down.
More than one rider has dived into my seat with a thankful look. Add to my job description the fact that I raised five children and am a grandma to 17 grandchildren, and I believe I know children well. The comprehensive sex education standards proposed by the Nebraska Board of Education do not benefit students, but rather cause them harm. These standards have been tabled for now, but that is not enough. These unnecessary standards should be abandoned completely at the state level, and local districts should sign the resolution against them.
Early in their childhood, children develop an innate, natural sense of modesty. The naked heathens that ran around the table at Thanksgiving sometimes suddenly, sometimes more slowly, start demanding that doors be shut lest the siblings of the opposite gender see them when they are merely changing shirts, much less bathing. This is a good thing and helps children develop healthy, safe boundaries around their privacy and their bodies. Comprehensive sex education endeavors tear down that natural tendency with graphic illustrations, questions and role-playing.
I would encourage everyone to visit the site comprehensivesexualityeducation.org for examples and details. Among other loathsome activities, CSE teaches 5-year-olds that they can pleasure themselves sexually. Many CSE programs utilize statues of male and female genitalia to teach young children how to put on a condom. The children who feel safest when they close a door to disrobe now have to see, read and act out very personal things within a classroom. If I were to read this material to my young seatmate on the bus, I would be fired — and I should be. It is disgusting. It is mental molestation.
A good education teaches the student not what to think, but rather, how to think. A good and wise curriculum series will present age-appropriate, thoroughly vetted, proven successful material. In a time when our children are ranking last in STEM areas, I would expect our schools to emphasize solid, core areas of study, not social theories or moral agendas.
It must be left to the parents to decide when and what their children should be told about sexuality. Parents need to be the ones who set the limits and boundaries according to their own family’s ethos.
Sheila Abood, Kearney