Parable of Pearl’s passing

The death notice read like many others in The Plain Dealer, Cleveland’s daily newspaper, on Feb. 19. Pearl Gover, the headline said. It noted that Pearl’s age was uncertain, but she had been rescued off the streets three years ago. She was pregnant then. She had three “beautiful” girls. In 2020, she was adopted by a woman named Carlton Gover. Pearl died on Feb. 22. Memorial gifts were suggested to the Buckeye House Rabbit Society.

A photo of Pearl — a fat rabbit as white as a snowball, like the critter in “Alice in Wonderland” — was plunked among the serious, sobering and sad human death notices. The obit noted that Pearl loved to spend her days “munching on her salad or chasing her treat ball around the living room rug. She was the kind of bunny who inspired many late-night songwriting sessions.”

Yes, Pearl was a rabbit.

When that obituary and Pearl’s photo appeared, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer were barraged with fury from readers who were indignant because a pet’s death notice had been slipped in between obits for beloved humans.

On Feb. 26, Chris Quinn, editor of cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, penned a sincere apology for Pearl’s obituary inadvertently appearing among human death notices.

“It was a mistake that slipped through the cracks, and I’m sorry. When pages come to our designers for review each night, the pages don’t show the death notices,” he noted.

As a journalist who has made my share of errors, I felt Quinn’s pain, but I chuckled, too. Animals are very trendy these days. Lots of people prefer animals to people. Pet stores welcome leashed pets. We have pet parades, pet swims at public pools, pet charity walks, pet costume parties and more.

There’s even the Nonhuman Rights Project, which since 2019 has been seeking a writ of habeas corpus in New York to move Happy, an 8,500-pound Asian elephant, from the Bronx Zoo to a sanctuary to improve her living conditions. This case is climbing its way up the court system, with input from a Fordham University professor, philosophers and even the Roman Catholic Church.

But back to Pearl.

I looked up the Buckeye House Rabbit Society, to where donations in Pearl’s memory can be sent. It’s the Ohio chapter of the national House Rabbit Society, based in Richmond, California. HRS says rabbits are “misunderstood companion animals.” It has found homes for 40,000 of them since 1988. Its website (www.ohare.org) has appealing photos of adorable little bunnies who can be yours just in time for Easter (my words, not theirs.)

That gives me pause. Years ago, our excited kids talked my husband and me into taking home a cocoa-brown rabbit from the county fair. We found him a cage and set it up outside. We gave him a name I’ve long forgotten because, frankly, he was boring. The kids soon lost interest. He didn’t live very long.

I have no doubt that deep affection blossomed between Pearl and her human family; but my family’s story illustrates the conundrum for newspaper between the two sides of this issue.

In his Feb. 26 apology, Quinn carefully tiptoed between calming readers and pouring more salt on the reopened wounds of Pearl’s grieving family. He told how a surgeon saved the life of Ella, his beloved 10-year-old golden retriever, by removing a malformed, likely cancerous bone mass on her lower jaw.

But, he added, “We do know that a day will come when we will mourn her. Believe me when I say we understand why Pearl Grover’s family wanted to use our platform to express their grief and ask that donations be directed to a rabbit rescue group,” he wrote.

“But we must also respect people who might be offended to see the whiskers of pets juxtaposed with the photos of their loved ones. We will fix our system and do better,” he concluded.

Then Quinn mentioned an idea I share: Why can’t newspapers print a section of death notices for cats, dogs, horses, parrots and other pets? Maybe Pearl’s passing is a hidden blessing. She might provide newspapers with a fresh source of revenue.