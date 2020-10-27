Pandemic uncorks problems with alcohol

Based on reported increases in alcohol sales, it appears the coronavirus pandemic may be creating a whole new class of alcohol abusers. These are folks who, before the specter of COVID-19 descended over the land, probably drank sparingly on social occasions, but never cracked open a cold one or drained a bottle before.

Now, with people spending far more time at home, away from social occasions, more of us may be resorting to alcohol as a relief valve. Maybe we’re parents who, without much relief from the daily routines of child rearing, we’re uncorking relaxation in the evening.

Or, perhaps we’re strained by the economics of the pandemic. Unopened bills are stacking higher on the kitchen table, and paying them appears impossible, so we seek relief with alcohol.

The challenges employers, educators, first responders and medical professionals are encountering also are contributing to the need for relief. Unfortunately, some of us are seeking escape in the wrong place. Alcohol never solved any problems, but it certainly can contribute to them.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services some years ago circulated a litany of alcohol facts. The list was distributed long before anyone could imagine a crisis as exhausting as the coronavirus challenge, but these facts are illuminating: