Pandemic uncorks problems with alcohol

Based on reported increases in alcohol sales, it appears the coronavirus pandemic may be creating a whole new class of alcohol abusers. These are folks who, before the specter of COVID-19 descended over the land, probably drank sparingly on social occasions, but never cracked open a cold one or drained a bottle before.

Now, with people spending far more time at home, away from social occasions, more of us may be resorting to alcohol as a relief valve. Maybe we’re parents who, without much relief from the daily routines of child rearing, we’re uncorking relaxation in the evening.

Or, perhaps we’re strained by the economics of the pandemic. Unopened bills are stacking higher on the kitchen table, and paying them appears impossible, so we seek relief with alcohol.

The challenges employers, educators, first responders and medical professionals are encountering also are contributing to the need for relief. Unfortunately, some of us are seeking escape in the wrong place. Alcohol never solved any problems, but it certainly can contribute to them.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services some years ago circulated a litany of alcohol facts. The list was distributed long before anyone could imagine a crisis as exhausting as the coronavirus challenge, but these facts are illuminating:

n Consuming five or more alcoholic beverages in just one night can affect your brain and physical activities for up to three days.

n Binge drinking on a single occasion slows your body’s ability to ward off infections even up to 24 hours after getting drunk.

n Your attention span is shorter for periods up to 48 hours after drinking.

Toss driving into the drinking equation and you’re flirting with serious, immediate, consequences. People who drink and drive may not think about it, but they’re increasing the danger level for others who are sharing the road. According to roadside surveys, after 9 p.m. one of every 12 drivers on the road is legally drunk.

Nebraska laws are stacked against people who cross the DUI threshold. If you operate a vehicle on Nebraska roadways, legally you already have given your consent to submit to a blood, breath or urine test if asked by a law officer. If you refuse it can result in your license being revoked.

How serious of a threat is drinking and driving? Nebraska ranks fourth nationally among all states in DWI arrests per capita and the conviction rate was 90 percent for people charged with DUI.

We hope that sharing these facts may cause you and others to pause, peer into the mirror, and ask: “Do I have a problem?” If you’ve asked, the answer may be obvious.

