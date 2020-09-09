 Skip to main content
Ovations for KPS virus beaters

Ovations for KPS virus beaters

I would like to commend our Kearney Public School youths for their patriotism and citizenship, as together we live through this global, viral pandemic. Your school routines have been thrown for a loop, you wear masks all day, you practice social distancing, you wash your hands a lot and you get your temperature checked twice a day.

We know these changes are not fun or easy, and we also know you’re doing them mostly for us. Fortunately, COVID-19 harms you much less than it does we older folks. I’m sure our entire community joins me in giving you a standing ovation for your important contribution in helping to keep Kearney safe from COVID-19!

Brad Stephan, Kearney

Catch the latest in Opinion

