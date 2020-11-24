Our right, obligation to sacrifice

I don’t understand. Back and forth, back and forth, anger and intimidation. Our store clerks are afraid to approach anyone without a mask, lest there is violence. Signs say, “Please wear a mask,” and some stores have billboard-sized signs saying, “Masks Required,” and still people defy it.

“Personal rights.” “Don’t Tread On Me.” Every Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Fourth of July and any other chance to support our troops, we put our hands on our hearts and say that America is about sacrifice. We admire our soldiers who sacrifice their very lives, their mental health and/or personal health.

Many of us thank Jesus for his sacrifice on the cross. But what about us? If we are Americans and Christians, do we think that sacrifice is only for someone else? Did those soldiers die or sacrifice their sanity so that we don’t ever have to give up anything? Did Jesus die so we can be cozy in our eternal security no matter how selfish and self-seeking we may be on this earth?