Our right, obligation to sacrifice

I don’t understand. Back and forth, back and forth, anger and intimidation. Our store clerks are afraid to approach anyone without a mask, lest there is violence. Signs say, “Please wear a mask,” and some stores have billboard-sized signs saying, “Masks Required,” and still people defy it.
“Personal rights.” “Don’t Tread On Me.” Every Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Fourth of July and any other chance to support our troops, we put our hands on our hearts and say that America is about sacrifice. We admire our soldiers who sacrifice their very lives, their mental health and/or personal health.
Many of us thank Jesus for his sacrifice on the cross. But what about us? If we are Americans and Christians, do we think that sacrifice is only for someone else? Did those soldiers die or sacrifice their sanity so that we don’t ever have to give up anything? Did Jesus die so we can be cozy in our eternal security no matter how selfish and self-seeking we may be on this earth?
Jesus’ greatest commandment — essentially, if we can’t remember anything else, remember this: Love the Lord God with all your heart and soul, and your neighbor as yourself. Love requires sacrifice on our part. Any kind of love. We sacrifice many things in personal relationships because we love and value that person. We are Nebraskans. We look out for each other. We are Americans. We know thousands of men and women died for all the freedoms we take for granted.
Every single day we have doctors and nurses sacrificing time with their own families to try to keep people alive. They are working overtime, without enough supplies and without an end in sight. We can post our thanks on Facebook, we can clap for them, but I think if we say that it’s our personal right not to wear a mask, not to do our little part in trying to stem this pandemic in our area, then our “thank yous” mean nothing.
Literally, for the love of God and for the love of our brothers and sisters on the front line, give up a little personal freedom and wear a mask. Do everything you are physically able to do to help stem the tide. It’s not about Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative. It’s about human responsibility. It’s about love of neighbor and love of God.
Please wear a mask.
Peggy Michael-Rush, Gibbon
